The lawyer and the dustbin man
'A Knock at the Door' reflects our common humanity and the power of altruism in a fragmented world
16 March 2025 - 00:00
The plot is improbable. A homeless man clutching a frozen chicken and a bag of belongings knocks at the door of a young lawyer — Rob Parsons — and his wife Dianne two days before Christmas. They invite him in for dinner, roast his chicken and give him a bed for the night. He never leaves, staying for 45 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.