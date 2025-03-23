Broken promises: how the system fails child victims
For child victims of sexual assault — and their parents — the emotional distress is drawn out through the long and frustrating process of seeking justice
23 March 2025 - 00:00
In a quiet conference room at the Teddy Bear Foundation, 20 parents sit in silence, their faces etched with grief. Some wipe away tears, others simply stare ahead, nodding in weary agreement as stories of justice delayed — and often denied — are shared. Different races, different backgrounds, but each parent in the room has one thing in common — a child who has been abused, and now those children face the added trauma of navigating the legal system. ..
