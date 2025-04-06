Are these dogs Earth's best friend?
Forget 'fetch'. Super-sniffer dogs play a key role in saving endangered plant, animal, insect and reptile species, protecting people, catching criminals and supporting important research.
06 April 2025 - 00:00
When Kisha heard “soek” (search), the malinois dog raced up and down a meadow sniffing for pangolin scales, before lying down in front of a pile of leaves under which they were buried on the Midrand campus of the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT). Another dog, Reaper, indicated a drawer in a desk with her nose during the demo: inside was a test tube smaller than a finger, with the scent of succulents that are being widely poached in South Affrica...
