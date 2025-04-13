Insight

Forty years on: The silence beneath the water

13 April 2025 - 00:00

Purple ribbons tied to the fence flutter gently in the wind at Westdene Dam in Westdene, Johannesburg, their soft movement the only sound near a memorial stone etched with the names of the 42 children who died there on March 27 1985. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. The town where rape is a sentence served by women News
  2. Blankets, balaclavas and broken women Insight
  3. Justice fails our kids: Despair as child abuse cases stall in court News
  4. A decade of dinner-party disasters and delicious drama on 'Come Dine With Me SA' Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Douglas Maimane Hogarth
  2. Life and brutal death in the 1960s Insight
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Kicking DA out of GNU may seal Ramaphosa’s fate Opinion
  4. What happens to a dream deferred Insight
  5. EDITORIAL | When justice isn't seen to be done Opinion

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...