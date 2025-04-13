Zip Zap Circus soars to Broadway with its hit show MOYA
The troupe got standing ovations after 116 performances in four countries
13 April 2025 - 00:00
Bridgette Berning is sky high, wound up in silk near the top of the Zip Zap Circus arena (https://www.zip-zap.org/). At breathtaking speed she spins down the 9m strips of silk and spreads her arms like a starfish, flying facedown into the hands of her troupe. Her trust in them is absolute and their catch-and-release looks effortless. Phelelani “Ree” Ndakrokra is another aerial artist at Zip Zap whose somersaults on straps high above the ground astound...
