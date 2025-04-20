Locked & loaded: multiple shootings threaten the public
Patterns of gun violence have changed on the Cape Flats — and across South Africa
20 April 2025 - 00:00
Nothing moved in the ganglands of Elsies River apart from clothes flapping on washing lines. Dozens of eyes were on the street as we passed in the shadow of four apartment blocks, the home to four rival gangs, the air taut with tension. We were there with community leaders to walk through the streets where the gangs rule...
