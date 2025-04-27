Bronze, brave and pure gold
The exhibition honouring more than 100 key figures in history with life-size sculptures is still as inspiring as the day it opened nearly 12 years ago
27 April 2025 - 00:00
“I admire Ida Mntwana, who reminds me of my great-grandmother Mmapeu and her resilience,” says heritage guide Tumo Bopape, touching the hand of a statue of the second president of the ANC Women’s League. A life-size bronze, Mntwana gleams in the sun at the Long March to Freedom exhibition at Century City in Cape Town...
