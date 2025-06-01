The Black Sash, 'the conscience of white SA' still fighting for justice at 70
01 June 2025
“The Black Sash has dared to stand for justice (https://www.blacksash.org.za/), year after year, in the face of the hostility of those who have power. We salute them as the conscience of white South Africa,” Nelson Mandela said in February 1990, praising the human rights organisation which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year and remains a champion of social justice...
