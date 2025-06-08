Farming smarter using conservation methods makes sound economic sense
As shifting rainfall patterns, more intense rain, more hot days, higher temperatures and drought all put pressure on South Africa’s farmers, many are adopting a more eco-friendly approach to boosting their crop yields
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Wheat farmer Abri Richter joined an underground revolution 20 years ago. By practising soil conservation — one of the cornerstones of “conservation agriculture” — he has made barren land produce golden harvests on a farm near Piketberg, inland from the Western Cape's west coast...
