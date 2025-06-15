EXTRACT | Solomon’s sacrifice
This is an edited extract from 'Death in Pretoria: Untold Stories of Political Activists Executed During Apartheid' by Peter Auf Der Heyde, published by Penguin random House
15 June 2025 - 00:00
On June 16 1976, Soweto erupted. Earlier that year, students at several schools in the township had started protesting against the recent introduction of Afrikaans as a language of instruction in schools, and sporadic boycotts of classes had taken place. On June 13 students from various schools gathered at Orlando’s Donaldson Community Hall and decided to organise a peaceful protest march three days later. They established an action committee, which later became the Soweto Students’ Representative Council...
