Insight

June 16: none but ourselves

Self-serving leaders have been taking the credit for the historic 1976 youth uprising, but in truth it was ordinary South Africans who liberated themselves, paving the way for democracy in 1994

15 June 2025 - 00:00
S'thembiso Msomi Editor-at-Large, Arena

How should a country commemorate the anniversary of a national tragedy or mark a day of national importance — especially one that changed the course of history?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | BEE under attack Opinion & Analysis
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Team SA should have been better prepared for Trump ambush Opinion
  3. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | The EU could speak up for South Africa, so why can’t the AU? Opinion & Analysis
  4. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Whispers of a Motsepe presidency: could he be ANC’s ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga Hogarth
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | No-nonsense judge does not deserve censure Opinion
  3. RICHARD CALLAND | National Dialogue should be replaced by a serious economic ... Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | A word of warning on the national dialogue Opinion
  5. EXTRACT | Solomon’s sacrifice Insight

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 17 June 2025
MAGUDUMANA & BESTER BACK IN COURT