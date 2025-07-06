Kurt Egelhof on a life built on loss, art and blue overalls
Actor-director Kurt Egelhof talks to Leonie Wagner about mortality, surfing, blue overalls and his new incarnation as an author
06 July 2025 - 00:00
At Theatre on the Square in Sandton, Kurt Egelhof sinks into a couch in the lobby. In front of him are his four books. He picks up The Accidental Death of a Good Coloured Man and begins to read aloud...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.