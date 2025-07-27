Insight

A herb for heaven and hell

For many, cannabis is a crucial aid to wellbeing, but for some it means depression, paranoia and darkness

27 July 2025 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Private addiction clinics, with their stained-glass windows and gardens, and dilapidated state hospitals alike are admitting a rising number of young cannabis users, many in the grip of psychotic breakdowns and dependency...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Cannabis insiders talk regulation, benefits at three-day expo South Africa
  2. Bloemfontein food vendor bust for allegedly selling dagga near university South Africa
  3. SA's dagga master plan: State to reveal its hand on managing weed in law News

Most read

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Murderer's confession implicates cops Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Kenny Kunene Hogarth
  3. MATHATHA TSEDU | How many outrages can South Africans shrug off? Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Doubts cast on battle to root out SA corruption Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Presidential action — at last Opinion

Latest Videos

US halts visa processing at embassy in Niamey, Niger
Angola Protest LIVE: Angola Fuel Hike Protest Turns Violent; Several Killed in ...