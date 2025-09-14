Insight

All the wrinkles on ageing

A major global conference on growing old, held in Africa for the first time, heard how a range of interventions from hearing aids to vaccines improve seniors' quality of life

14 September 2025 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

For 55 years Rayne Stroebel thought he could not draw a stick figure. But on an art retreat this month the professor of dementia studies painted striking watercolours. The point: it is never too late to try something different and, in learning a new skill, help to protect your brain against dementia...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Why most people in SA can’t get the shingles vaccine News
  2. Chill, eat your vegetables and sleep: the art of ageing well Lifestyle
  3. Lest we forget: dementia is a woman's burden Business Times

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Charlie Kirk’s murder will affect us too Opinion
  2. MICHAEL BAGRAIM | New race quotas are repulsive and economically devastating Opinion
  3. Sorry, but I’m not really sorry Hogarth
  4. Mampara of the week: Sisisi Tolashe Hogarth
  5. LETTERS | Splashing out even more on Zuma? Letters

Latest Videos

Blood Psalms
Sarkodie - Lavida Loca ft. Lasmid (Official Video)