LETTER | Enough mumbo jumbo, Mr President

07 February 2025 - 08:20
The writer says President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address does not reflect the realities of life in SA. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The state of the nation address (Sona) has again highlighted to what extent President Cyril Ramaphosa will go to pull the wool over the eyes of millions of gullible South Africans.

Ramaphosa does this by throwing mind-blowing numbers while sketching fairy tales on a grey canvas.

No one has ever audited and checked his utterances from previous Sonas as the president glibly tells the nation what it wants to hear. Hand it to Ramaphosa, he does have the "gift of the gab" as he eloquently attempts to convince a beleaguered nation that all will be well.

Nee ou pal, it's time to come clean. The nation demands a spread sheet of all your promises for the past 10 years and what your government has achieved.

When you look around, all you see is decay, infrastructure implosion, massive business closures, exploding criminality, to name a few.

Please Mr President, enough of the mumbo jumbo. 

Peter Bachtis

Paradise Beach

