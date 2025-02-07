The state of the nation address (Sona) has again highlighted to what extent President Cyril Ramaphosa will go to pull the wool over the eyes of millions of gullible South Africans.
Ramaphosa does this by throwing mind-blowing numbers while sketching fairy tales on a grey canvas.
No one has ever audited and checked his utterances from previous Sonas as the president glibly tells the nation what it wants to hear. Hand it to Ramaphosa, he does have the "gift of the gab" as he eloquently attempts to convince a beleaguered nation that all will be well.
Nee ou pal, it's time to come clean. The nation demands a spread sheet of all your promises for the past 10 years and what your government has achieved.
When you look around, all you see is decay, infrastructure implosion, massive business closures, exploding criminality, to name a few.
Please Mr President, enough of the mumbo jumbo.
Peter Bachtis
Paradise Beach
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to tlletters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered
LETTER | Enough mumbo jumbo, Mr President
Image: Esa Alexander
The state of the nation address (Sona) has again highlighted to what extent President Cyril Ramaphosa will go to pull the wool over the eyes of millions of gullible South Africans.
Ramaphosa does this by throwing mind-blowing numbers while sketching fairy tales on a grey canvas.
No one has ever audited and checked his utterances from previous Sonas as the president glibly tells the nation what it wants to hear. Hand it to Ramaphosa, he does have the "gift of the gab" as he eloquently attempts to convince a beleaguered nation that all will be well.
Nee ou pal, it's time to come clean. The nation demands a spread sheet of all your promises for the past 10 years and what your government has achieved.
When you look around, all you see is decay, infrastructure implosion, massive business closures, exploding criminality, to name a few.
Please Mr President, enough of the mumbo jumbo.
Peter Bachtis
Paradise Beach
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to tlletters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered
READ MORE:
LETTER | The dangers of SA’s wealth divide
LETTER | ANC's historical legacy remains a powerful force
LETTER | As Africa's voice becomes louder, the world can no longer ignore it
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos