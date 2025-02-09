LETTERS | Another apostate in the DA temple of High Priestess Helen

I write in response to a column by DA federal council chair Helen Zille (February 2), “Say what you will, but the facts and the truth remain”.
I am not responding to the contretemps she had with Peter Bruce, nor her recollection of what transpired at the DA federal executive (Fedex) meeting on October 23 2019, at which then DA leader Mmusi Maimane resigned, as I’m sure he will defend himself. I do, however, wish to defend myself.
It’s been more than five years since I resigned from the DA — which, together with its predecessor parties, was my party of almost 40 years — wherein I served as an elected public representative in all spheres of government at various leadership levels for 25 years.
I have steered well clear of airing any dirty laundry regarding my decision to resign, as it would be disingenuous and disrespectful after such a long association.
However, since Zille believes it is her right to cast herself in the role of High Priestess of “truth and facts” about what transpired on that day, let me provide the facts according to my written letter of resignation handed in at the meeting after my recorded input as the then chair of the party.
Contrary to her claim that she was surprised about my decision, which she apparently only learnt of after being informed by her son, she actually knew about it as I’d made it quite clear from the start of the meeting during my speaking slot as the national chair of the party.
As for being “prickly” at the meeting, she is quite right, as I was about to end a lifelong association and membership of the political party that my father and grandfather had served.
About “sour grapes” at losing to her, she is totally wrong. I had four nomination contests against Zille or her proxies in 12 years (2007-2019). I lost three and won one in 2009 and never walked away from the party. After losing the party leadership to her in 2007 I wrote to her, saying: “Though I stood against you yesterday, I stand with you today.”
When I lost against Lindiwe Mazibuko in 2011, I attended the press conference in support of Zille and Mazibuko (an M&G article written about this changing of the guard entitled “White man’s burden” gave me important perspective as many political leaders made much greater sacrifices for political change), where Zille herself “paid tribute to Mr Trollip, whom she described as a person who always puts the DA first” (Business Day, October 28 2011).
I came to the conclusion that the party had weighed my offer against Zille’s and had chosen hers.
In this regard I told the Fedex: “This is the only conclusion I can reach and based on Zille’s controversial and divisive Twitter wars about colonialism, liberalism and other divisive issues and my personal experience of her domineering and superior attitude ... she is the only true Liberal High Priestess of the DA. Her sanctimonious and patronising attitude towards the DA and Maimane over the past years has also been a source of deep regret and bemusement for me, not to mention the other leadership casualties who were propelled by her and her determination to fast-track her style of transformation.”
She had publicly stated that as a former leader she should not be occupying leadership positions and should have removed herself long ago, yet ironically (always pointing out other ironies, but not hers) she had manoeuvred herself into such a position ostensibly to save the DA from the travails that are actually and ironically her legacy.
Also, she had publicly said she would stay in her lane after being elected chair of the federal council, “yet within hours she had moved out of her lane and thus made it impossible to stay in the DA”.
I said that “I could no longer sit at the top table of the DA with someone who I do not believe in and whose superior attitude and commentary had come to represent nothing like what I believe in, this was a principled decision as my continuing in this position would be hypocritical”.
Though the review panel had not recommended my stepping down, I did take responsibility for our electoral losses as this is what leaders should do, and I said so.
There was never any plan on my part to hold a secret press conference and “bomb” the DA in its own head office building. This is a flight of Zille’s fancy and, frankly, a lie.
The content of my letter of resignation and my utterances at the DA-arranged press briefing are testimony to my honourable resignation.
— Athol Trollip, ActionSA parliamentary leader
Kumba spreads its red menace far and wide
I was disappointed but not surprised to see that in your February 2 edition the full-page Anglo American advert proclaiming its good deeds made no mention of the devastation caused in Saldanha, Vredenburg, St Helena Bay and Langebaan by spillage of Kumba Iron Ore’s red dust.
It said Kumba works with Transnet to improve the Sishen-Saldanha railway line and the port but refers only to combating crime and speeding up procurement of spare parts.
Transnet will never solve the problem of dust emissions blanketing our towns until Anglo acknowledges its duty of care to our community — and indicates willingness to stump up for the wherewithal to mitigate the menace.
— Gareth Richards, Langebaan
Deep dive in search of the truth
“The slow march into shambles” refers to three submarines procured from Germany. This is a factual error: it should read procured from French suppliers of the Daphne-class submarine.
— Andre Knoesen, Plettenberg Bay
Bring on the mozzie spray
The South African Air Force (SAAF) has kept only two of its 26 Gripen fighter jets in operational readiness even though the Gripen is an extremely durable and reliable jet with the lowest operational costs of most fourth-generation military aircraft.
Well at least we still have the locally designed and manufactured Rooivalk attack helicopters for excellent air firepower to support our ground forces, right? As it turns out, not so much any more, as of the original fleet of 12 only three are in operational use while the rest are undergoing prolonged maintenance.
The first Rooivalk was flown on February 11 1990 and had its last flight with the SAAF in August 2022 in an earlier peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that had the Rooivalks grounded due to a lack of funding from the SAAF.
The only way the South African National Defence Force can achieve any peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo is if our forces there are equipped with Peaceful Sleep mosquito repellent before any M23 rebel “aerosol” forces attack.
— Rob Nicolai, Howick
Fire the NSFAS bosses
It is annoying to see the same thing every year: NSFAS’s non-assistance to our children.
This is tantamount to NSFAS scoring endless own goals by not paying on time, resulting in the students being unable to focus on their studies.
Again this year students are sleeping in toilets and police stations, or even squatting in the homes of strangers. This leaves young girls vulnerable to abuse by leaders or even the community.
I think the governing party must intervene and chase away these NSFAS administrators. A well-functioning NSFAS could help ensure a smooth-running academic year.
— Vukile Maki, Mdantsane
For opinion and analysis consideration, e-mail Opinions@timeslive.co.za
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS | Another apostate in the DA temple of High Priestess Helen
Image: Freddy Mavunda
I write in response to a column by DA federal council chair Helen Zille (February 2), “Say what you will, but the facts and the truth remain”.
I am not responding to the contretemps she had with Peter Bruce, nor her recollection of what transpired at the DA federal executive (Fedex) meeting on October 23 2019, at which then DA leader Mmusi Maimane resigned, as I’m sure he will defend himself. I do, however, wish to defend myself.
It’s been more than five years since I resigned from the DA — which, together with its predecessor parties, was my party of almost 40 years — wherein I served as an elected public representative in all spheres of government at various leadership levels for 25 years.
I have steered well clear of airing any dirty laundry regarding my decision to resign, as it would be disingenuous and disrespectful after such a long association.
However, since Zille believes it is her right to cast herself in the role of High Priestess of “truth and facts” about what transpired on that day, let me provide the facts according to my written letter of resignation handed in at the meeting after my recorded input as the then chair of the party.
Contrary to her claim that she was surprised about my decision, which she apparently only learnt of after being informed by her son, she actually knew about it as I’d made it quite clear from the start of the meeting during my speaking slot as the national chair of the party.
As for being “prickly” at the meeting, she is quite right, as I was about to end a lifelong association and membership of the political party that my father and grandfather had served.
About “sour grapes” at losing to her, she is totally wrong. I had four nomination contests against Zille or her proxies in 12 years (2007-2019). I lost three and won one in 2009 and never walked away from the party. After losing the party leadership to her in 2007 I wrote to her, saying: “Though I stood against you yesterday, I stand with you today.”
When I lost against Lindiwe Mazibuko in 2011, I attended the press conference in support of Zille and Mazibuko (an M&G article written about this changing of the guard entitled “White man’s burden” gave me important perspective as many political leaders made much greater sacrifices for political change), where Zille herself “paid tribute to Mr Trollip, whom she described as a person who always puts the DA first” (Business Day, October 28 2011).
I came to the conclusion that the party had weighed my offer against Zille’s and had chosen hers.
In this regard I told the Fedex: “This is the only conclusion I can reach and based on Zille’s controversial and divisive Twitter wars about colonialism, liberalism and other divisive issues and my personal experience of her domineering and superior attitude ... she is the only true Liberal High Priestess of the DA. Her sanctimonious and patronising attitude towards the DA and Maimane over the past years has also been a source of deep regret and bemusement for me, not to mention the other leadership casualties who were propelled by her and her determination to fast-track her style of transformation.”
She had publicly stated that as a former leader she should not be occupying leadership positions and should have removed herself long ago, yet ironically (always pointing out other ironies, but not hers) she had manoeuvred herself into such a position ostensibly to save the DA from the travails that are actually and ironically her legacy.
Also, she had publicly said she would stay in her lane after being elected chair of the federal council, “yet within hours she had moved out of her lane and thus made it impossible to stay in the DA”.
I said that “I could no longer sit at the top table of the DA with someone who I do not believe in and whose superior attitude and commentary had come to represent nothing like what I believe in, this was a principled decision as my continuing in this position would be hypocritical”.
Though the review panel had not recommended my stepping down, I did take responsibility for our electoral losses as this is what leaders should do, and I said so.
There was never any plan on my part to hold a secret press conference and “bomb” the DA in its own head office building. This is a flight of Zille’s fancy and, frankly, a lie.
The content of my letter of resignation and my utterances at the DA-arranged press briefing are testimony to my honourable resignation.
— Athol Trollip, ActionSA parliamentary leader
Kumba spreads its red menace far and wide
I was disappointed but not surprised to see that in your February 2 edition the full-page Anglo American advert proclaiming its good deeds made no mention of the devastation caused in Saldanha, Vredenburg, St Helena Bay and Langebaan by spillage of Kumba Iron Ore’s red dust.
It said Kumba works with Transnet to improve the Sishen-Saldanha railway line and the port but refers only to combating crime and speeding up procurement of spare parts.
Transnet will never solve the problem of dust emissions blanketing our towns until Anglo acknowledges its duty of care to our community — and indicates willingness to stump up for the wherewithal to mitigate the menace.
— Gareth Richards, Langebaan
Deep dive in search of the truth
“The slow march into shambles” refers to three submarines procured from Germany. This is a factual error: it should read procured from French suppliers of the Daphne-class submarine.
— Andre Knoesen, Plettenberg Bay
Bring on the mozzie spray
The South African Air Force (SAAF) has kept only two of its 26 Gripen fighter jets in operational readiness even though the Gripen is an extremely durable and reliable jet with the lowest operational costs of most fourth-generation military aircraft.
Well at least we still have the locally designed and manufactured Rooivalk attack helicopters for excellent air firepower to support our ground forces, right? As it turns out, not so much any more, as of the original fleet of 12 only three are in operational use while the rest are undergoing prolonged maintenance.
The first Rooivalk was flown on February 11 1990 and had its last flight with the SAAF in August 2022 in an earlier peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that had the Rooivalks grounded due to a lack of funding from the SAAF.
The only way the South African National Defence Force can achieve any peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo is if our forces there are equipped with Peaceful Sleep mosquito repellent before any M23 rebel “aerosol” forces attack.
— Rob Nicolai, Howick
Fire the NSFAS bosses
It is annoying to see the same thing every year: NSFAS’s non-assistance to our children.
This is tantamount to NSFAS scoring endless own goals by not paying on time, resulting in the students being unable to focus on their studies.
Again this year students are sleeping in toilets and police stations, or even squatting in the homes of strangers. This leaves young girls vulnerable to abuse by leaders or even the community.
I think the governing party must intervene and chase away these NSFAS administrators. A well-functioning NSFAS could help ensure a smooth-running academic year.
— Vukile Maki, Mdantsane
For opinion and analysis consideration, e-mail Opinions@timeslive.co.za
READ MORE:
LETTER | Enough mumbo jumbo, Mr President
NKATEKO MULOIWA | The state of our nation: notes from an optimistic citizen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos