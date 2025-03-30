LETTERS | Celebrate celebs who embrace silence
30 March 2025 - 00:00
Over the weekend, former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi (https://www.timeslive.co.za/tshisa-live/tshisa-live/2025-03-23-zozibini-tunzi-ties-the-knot-surprises-mzansi-with-wedding-news/), quietly tied the knot with Luthando Mluleki Bolowana in an intimate ceremony in the Winelands outside Cape Town. The couple, known for their grace and grounded personalities, chose a minimalist yet enchanting celebration. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.