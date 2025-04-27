LETTERS | Choose an ambassador for the right reasons
27 April 2025 - 00:00
There is a disturbing angle to the debate about who should replace Ebrahim Rasool as ambassador to the US. This is the notion that it should be an Afrikaner and, as you reported last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly considering this. On the surface, it would appear to make sense as President Donald Trump has criticised South Africa for so-called genocide against Afrikaners, and such an appointment would suit Trump...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.