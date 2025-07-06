LETTERS | Don't punish people for not supporting BEE
06 July 2025 - 00:00
Peter Vundla’s piece, “Punish opponents of apartheid redress (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2025-06-29-punish-opponents-of-apartheid-redress/)” (Sunday Times, June 29), advocates for a dangerous precedent. The call to legally punish individuals for holding and expressing dissenting opinions within a democratic society is reprehensible at best, and profoundly dangerous at worst...
