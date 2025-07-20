LETTERS | Forget the dialogue, read this paper, Mr President!
20 July 2025 - 00:00
So the ANC plans to spend R700m of taxpayers’ money on a national think tank? Such expenditure is horribly profligate when, for a tiny fraction of this sum, the president and his acolytes need do no more than buy and read the Sunday Times, where South Africa’s best brains and most committed patriots share their thoughts on how best the nation should be managed. ..
