LETTERS | Nothing is more toxic than Israel
27 July 2025 - 00:00
The world is aghast at Israel’s genocide in Gaza as it witnesses massacres and savage killings of Palestinians — in real time, around the clock. Yet it seems the only person not affected by the shock and horror of Israel’s relentless carpet bombings, drone attacks and scorched-earth tactics is Peter Bruce (“Now is not the time for toxic politics” (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2025-07-20-now-is-not-the-time-for-toxic-politics/), July 20)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.