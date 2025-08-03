LETTERS | Trump’s absence a gift to the G20
03 August 2025 - 00:00
The time has come for South Africa and the world to accept an uncomfortable truth: Donald Trump, despite his stature and influence, behaves less like a statesman and more like a child trapped in a grown man’s body...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.