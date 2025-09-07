LETTERS | Backing Zille for Joburg mayor doesn't mean loving the DA
07 September 2025 - 00:00
Four weeks ago, I wrote an article, “Zille as mayor is Jozi’s best hope for recovery” (August 10) (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2025-08-10-helen-zille-as-mayor-is-jozis-best-hope-for-recovery/), about why I supported her as the new mayor of Johannesburg. But unfortunately, I learnt that some readers mistakenly understood the piece to be an uncritical endorsement of the DA's federal council chair for arguably the most important mayoral position in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.