LETTERS | Afrikaners belong in Western Cape's future
21 September 2025 - 00:00
Nelson Mandela often said that South Africa could not succeed without the Afrikaner. He understood that Afrikaners, through their history, resilience and work ethic, remain central to the country’s story. Yet today Afrikaners find themselves pushed to the edges of politics, even by the DA. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.