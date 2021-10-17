Afrikaans: A language as indigenous to SA as its first people

Blade Ndzimande’s view that Afrikaans is ‘white’ is plain wrong, and prejudices the many coloured and black students who speak it

President Cyril Ramaphosa employed his ability to speak Afrikaans, albeit brokenly, in Kimberley on Monday, hoping to lure local coloured voters’ support in the local elections.



“Die ANC het geluister,” he said. “Ons het baie mooi geluister en ons gaan baie, baie hard werk ...” It was an undertaking that the ANC, having listened carefully to the concerns that locals expressed during his electioneering visit, would work hard to improve their lives. ..