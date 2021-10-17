Hogarth is wrong: it's OK to drink the water

William Hogarth, the artist and satirist, is famous for his Beer Street and Gin Lane prints. Apparently, these prints were Hogarth’s comment on the link between the contrasting poverty and prosperity of 18th-century England. The people of Beer Street were “healthy” while those of Gin Lane suffered from ill health and related, albeit avoidable, social ills.



Hogarth died on October 27 1764. He rose from the dead this weekend in the Sunday Times to caution KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala against drinking water in public. Blissfully unaware of this danger, while in the Harry Gwala district, Zikalala took an innocent sip from a newly opened production borehole. One of more than 250 that were being delivered...