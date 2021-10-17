Opinion

Jabs for teens marks a welcome milestone

17 October 2021 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

“A person’s a person, no matter how small,” said Dr Seuss.  Or, as Nelson Mandela put it: “One of the ways we can build a better future for our children is by empowering them through allowing them to speak up for themselves ... The rights of children must, importantly, include the right to be themselves and to talk for themselves.”

It is with these words in mind that we welcome the announcement this week by  health minister Joe Phaahla that children between 12 and 17 will be eligible for a single dose of the  Pfizer vaccine from Wednesday — without requiring parental consent...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  2. EDITORIAL | Sitole must go, and it is only ANC politics that make Cele ... Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Mogoeng readies for retirement as Zondo battles to wrap up state ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | Julius Malema plays Father Christmas as he begs for votes Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | DA's racist posters, belated climb-down true to type Opinion

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole