Jabs for teens marks a welcome milestone

“A person’s a person, no matter how small,” said Dr Seuss. Or, as Nelson Mandela put it: “One of the ways we can build a better future for our children is by empowering them through allowing them to speak up for themselves ... The rights of children must, importantly, include the right to be themselves and to talk for themselves.”



It is with these words in mind that we welcome the announcement this week by health minister Joe Phaahla that children between 12 and 17 will be eligible for a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Wednesday — without requiring parental consent...