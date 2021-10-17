Of racists and heroes: the return of tricameral politics
The Phoenix poster debacle shows how the DA consults the apartheid playbook to divide and conquer
17 October 2021 - 00:00
To say the DA has sunk to a new low by capitalising on a tragedy to secure votes would be an understatement.
The crude race-baiting in the now infamous “racists” vs “heroes” campaign posters have left a bitter taste, as have the DA’s crocodile tears and hollow remonstrations that the messaging was “unsanctioned” but not necessarily denounced as racist by the leadership...
