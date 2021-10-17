Q&A with Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane

As SA suffers a record year of blackouts the executive mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Moerane, has promised residents ahead of the elections that he will end their misery. Chris Barron asked him ...

You say you've signed a deal with Eskom to take over the supply of electricity for Soweto and other areas ...



Yes, Eskom has signed a memorandum of understanding [MOU] to kick-start the process of the transfer...