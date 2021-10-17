The democratic project is losing its legitimacy with a critical constituency
The youth, so alienated by everything that has gone wrong with our democracy, need to be reintroduced to the courageous struggle that birthed it
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Saturday October 2 was a beautiful day. The Springboks, who have become a reliable elixir for the psychic dissipation that stalks our country, had won against arguably the best side in world rugby, the All Blacks, pulling a rabbit from the hat in the last minute of the game. I found myself shedding tears of joy.
There’s something about this country, benighted as it is, that tugs at my heartstrings. I guess that is what they mean by patriotism. Social psychologists have posited that nationalism is one of the most potent human emotions...
