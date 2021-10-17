There are ways to cure SA of its PTSD
17 October 2021 - 00:00
An individual, a family or a community can suffer post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after an awful event or a disaster. If an entire country is similarly afflicted, that place is likely to be SA.
A country at war, or in the grip of a brutal dictatorship, could suffer post-traumatic stress. Countries such Afghanistan, Libya and Lebanon could, without question, be described as societies suffering post-traumatic stress. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.