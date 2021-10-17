Where is the man in mannerly?

Every religion has its parables, all of which can be interpreted in dozens of different ways. Women of the Christian tradition are sometimes irked by a particular New Testament anecdote in which Jesus and his followers visit the home of two sisters called Martha and Mary (a different one from the other two Marys).



Martha busies herself in the kitchen, chopping olives and pressing grapes and baking bread and doing whatever else must be done to feed a hungry clutch of disciples. Mary, meanwhile, sits at the feet of their esteemed visitor and hangs on every word he says...