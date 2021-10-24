ActionSA learns the hard way that the devil is in the details

The addition of Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA to the list of parties that will be contesting the local government polls has been one of the more exciting developments of a rather subdued — even dull — election season.



A colourful character with an interesting history in business and politics, Mashaba has the potential to shake the political status quo a bit by disrupting the hegemony of the “big three” parties, at least in Johannesburg, where he is running for mayor...