ActionSA learns the hard way that the devil is in the details
24 October 2021 - 00:00
The addition of Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA to the list of parties that will be contesting the local government polls has been one of the more exciting developments of a rather subdued — even dull — election season.
A colourful character with an interesting history in business and politics, Mashaba has the potential to shake the political status quo a bit by disrupting the hegemony of the “big three” parties, at least in Johannesburg, where he is running for mayor...
