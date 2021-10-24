Opinion

An era of coalitions is about to dawn — we have to make sure it serves us well

The November 1 elections will mark a transition out of the age of dominant party rule by the ANC

24 October 2021 - 00:00 By MMUSI MAIMANE

We knew the party was over when all we could brag about was history, said Mikhail Gorbachev, the eighth and last leader of the once powerful Soviet Union. This sentiment is playing out before our very eyes today, as the ANC reaches the beginning of the end of its tenure in power.

What’s next is the determining question for millions of South Africans. It is incumbent of us, the people, to script a new coalition, a post liberation coalition borne out of values of the new South Africa most of us envisage – guided by prosperity, ubuntu and restorative justice.  nation today..

