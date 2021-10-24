Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff
A repeat offender of peri-peri proportions
24 October 2021 - 00:00
Offender of peri-peri proportions
Chicken outlet Nando’s yesterday terminated its sponsorship with this Mampara for his abhorrent behaviour when he and DA leader John Steenhuisen ganged up against One South Africa Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane after she spoke on his show about her experience of racism. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.