Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff

A repeat offender of peri-peri proportions

Chicken outlet Nando’s yesterday terminated its sponsorship with this Mampara for his abhorrent behaviour when he and DA leader John Steenhuisen ganged up against One South Africa Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane after she spoke on his show about her experience of racism. ..