Ours must be a support role as Eswatini searches for a way forward from its political crisis

The deteriorating political situation in Eswatini should be of deep concern, not only to the citizens of that country but to SA and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) as a whole.



SA, for reasons of self-interest and principle, must do everything possible to help restore order and promote the emergence of a new, more democratic dispensation in Eswatini...