Poor leadership in the police service is costing our country

The government is failing to protect its citizens, all because of egos in senior management

Recent reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa has served National Police Commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole with notice to suspend him does not come as a surprise.



In March, the North Gauteng High Court found that Sitole and his team had failed to provide declassified documents to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to enable it to investigate alleged fraud and corruption. ..