Shameless politicians are up to their old tricks — putting lipstick on a pig

President Ramaphosa is making promises left, right and centre, but the councillors who will run ANC municipalities after the elections are nowhere to be seen

They don’t kiss babies any more. They’ve turned to abusing the elderly. The pandemic has come to the rescue of snotty tiny tots, saving them from the halitosis of ageing politicians during this feverish election campaign.



But it is sadly the aged — needy, hapless, hopeless — who are bearing the brunt, ready fodder for the false generosity of politicians keen for votes...