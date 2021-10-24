Incidentally

Stroke Bheki Cele gently. Feel a spark of joy?

Marie Kondo has the perfect solution to lift SA’s spirits — clear out the deadwood from town councils and the cabinet

Say what you will about Marie Kondo — whose books clutter up millions of homes and thousands of secondhand bookstores all over the world — you have to admire how she has convinced so many people that they cannot tidy their wardrobes or organise their kitchens without her help.



So successful has Kondo been that the art of organising is now called “the KonMari method”. This is based on a simple precept: if it doesn’t “spark joy”, throw it out. ..