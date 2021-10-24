We've reached a peak in our journey out of poverty, but we must keep climbing

A World Bank report is full of praise for SA's social security programmes, but highlights the challenges that remain

“After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.” Our country’s founding president, Nelson Mandela, made this observation. But as a society, we don’t always allow ourselves time, when we reach the peak of one hill, to reflect on the journey traversed and to look ahead to those “many more hills to climb”.



Sometimes, in the conduct of our robust and loud public discourse, it’s easy to feel like we never summit the undulating hills of this journey to a better country, but spend all our time in the troughs...