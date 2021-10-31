As frustrated as we are, we mustn’t turn our backs on democracy

The country goes to the polls on Monday at a time when public trust in the democratic system to deal with the problems we face is probably at its lowest since SA turned its back on apartheid 27 years ago. The problems are large and many, and to solve them will require a political will that has so far not been evident.



The July unrest still hangs menacingly over the country, its causes not fully understood and the instigators still at large. Blackouts have become the bane of our daily lives, adversely affecting the public mood. And there are the perennial problems of rampant crime and record unemployment, which the government seems to have almost given up all hope of ever solving. The financial crisis is like an onrushing steam train whose devastation will simply be too ghastly to contemplate. The spectre of a beggar nation à la Lebanon looms large...