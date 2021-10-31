Coalitions are coming; let’s make them work
Politicians in all parties owe it to the people to focus on service delivery, not on their own selfish interests
31 October 2021 - 00:00
As the saying goes: “If you don’t plan, you plan to fail.”
Local government elections are on our doorstep and there is an urgent need for political parties across the board to have a plan to manage coalitions, which in all probability are going to be more common than in the past...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.