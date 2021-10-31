Opinion

COP26 offers a chance for rich north to pay for poor south’s climate rescue

With Earth’s future at stake, the conference in Glasgow needs to be taken seriously by the wealthy nations

31 October 2021 - 00:00 By Charity Migwi

The UN climate change talks, known as COP26 because it’s the 26th such conference, begin in Glasgow, Scotland, today with the global south hoping to make its voice heard despite being underrepresented.

Groups from the southern hemisphere are urging greater alignment with the recommendations of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), but most of those communities at the frontline of climate change will not be represented at COP26 because of vaccine inequality. Nevertheless, it has not dampened their demands for climate justice...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff Opinion
  3. FRANNY RABKIN | From voicing public outrage to criticising fellow judges: ... Insight
  4. CARTOON | Envoys to Eswatini urge 'both sides to exercise restraint' as Mswati ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Shameless politicians are up to their old tricks — putting ... Opinion

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...