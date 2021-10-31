COP26 offers a chance for rich north to pay for poor south’s climate rescue

With Earth’s future at stake, the conference in Glasgow needs to be taken seriously by the wealthy nations

The UN climate change talks, known as COP26 because it’s the 26th such conference, begin in Glasgow, Scotland, today with the global south hoping to make its voice heard despite being underrepresented.



Groups from the southern hemisphere are urging greater alignment with the recommendations of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), but most of those communities at the frontline of climate change will not be represented at COP26 because of vaccine inequality. Nevertheless, it has not dampened their demands for climate justice...