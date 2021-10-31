Give us a few hundred years and even racism will be brought to its knees

So, Quinton de Kock, the Proteas batsman, has apologised for declining to “take the knee” in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at a T20 World Cup cricket tournament in the United Arab Emirates. He withdrew from the game after a late instruction from Cricket SA that the team should kneel before the start of the match, in concord with the victims of racism around the world.



Needless to say it caused an uproar in SA. I thought De Kock's apology was as authentic as you could expect from a 28-year-old sportsman. For some, though, it wasn't nearly enough and it'll be picked over endlessly for “proof” that he really is a racist...