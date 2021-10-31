More deals like this and we might just save the planet

Globally, more than 46 gigatonnes of greenhouse gases are emitted each year — 80% of it from the combustion of fossil fuels, according to the UK's Energy Transitions Commission. We have less than 30 years to bring that down to zero if we are to avoid a climate catastrophe.



Eskom is the 12th-largest carbon emitter in the world, which makes the transition from coal to clean sources of energy a no-brainer. ..