No more shall our people be robbed

ANC is ready to champion service delivery in local government

There is no question that corruption is pervasive in government, and like a three-legged pot it stands on unscrupulous civil servants, companies paying bribes and the collaboration of politicians. There is clear evidence that corrupt civil servants acting in cahoots with tendering companies undermine government processes for selfish gain while undermining service delivery.



Sadly, some of our cadres are implicated in acts of corruption. In several instances our comrades are not distinguishable from criminals. The lack of ethics has tainted the credibility of the ANC in a number of municipalities. ..