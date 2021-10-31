Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend

In an ongoing furore over the quality of teaching at Unisa, an anonymous e-mail from within the institution gives the lie to its heated defence

A recent opinion piece in the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2021-10-24-to-call-unisa-a-degree-mill-is-plain-wrong-here-are-the-facts/) quoted me as saying that a once-proud national asset, Unisa, had become a “qualifications factory” where degrees and diplomas are churned out to dissatisfied students. The piece went on to report that Unisa’s reputation is suffering as it lags in the production of research, which is crucial for, among other things, the production of new knowledge and a perception of quality.



In response to these statements I received a few interesting responses. The first was from professor Adam Habib, a former vice-chancellor of Wits University: “It’s truly shocking! What we have become?”..