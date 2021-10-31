Things too ghastly to contemplate

What happens to a country if the government runs out of ideas to solve its many problems?

This week, this column narrowly missed being distracted by the momentary drama of Quinton de Kock, the cricketer. Like many, I was tempted to enter the fray over De Kock’s defiant refusal to take a knee in support of the affirmation that black lives do matter.



But then, out of the blue, Eskom happened. Megawatt Park decided that we not only deserved load-shedding, but needed it to be at a punitive level 4...