Incidentally...

Tricks and treats not just for kids

Halloween was not a big thing in SA when I was a child. This might have been due to a stifling religious atmosphere that frowned on demons and witches, but it probably had more to do with the cultural boycott.



Sanctions in the entertainment arena were a way for the international community to express disapproval of SA’s segregationist policies. They also served to protect impressionable young South Africans from the excesses of American horror culture...