Why these elections are no longer low key
31 October 2021 - 00:02
It is hard to believe that there was a time in SA when local government elections were not considered as significant as they are these days.
The run-up to the polls would be low key compared with what happened when national and provincial elections were held...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.